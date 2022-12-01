Beaver Island Beer No Longer Being Sold in Stores or Restaurants

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You will no longer be able to find your favorite Beaver Island beer at your local liquor store starting next month.

Get our free mobile app

Beaver Island Brewing Company says beginning January 1st, their beers will no longer be sold in liquor stores or served at bars and restaurants.

The business says with a change in the market, they decided to adjust their business model and plan to return to their roots by making their beers available exclusively in their taproom.

They are currently investing in a small brewing system for the taproom.

Beaver Island Brewing says they understand the disappointment people may feel, but they're excited to transition into this new chapter.