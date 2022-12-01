Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?

CASEY'S CELEBRATION GIFTS?

This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'

I JUST WON $8000! I'M SERIOUS!

It was an opportunity to win a grand prize of $8000!

A page of gift packages showed up and I had three chances of choosing the prize box that held the $8000. I selected a box, and it came back..."Sorry...unfortunately you are not a winner. Try again."

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

The boxes started dancing around. I chose another box, and what do you know? I chose the box with $8000 in it! I'm a winner! I'm a winner!

Then they asked me the question that will definitely let you know this is a scam. They wanted me to share 20 FB friends or 5 Groups to claim my prize. If I already won $8,000, why are we still playing the game?

THE GOLDEN TICKET? NOT SO MUCH

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

SCAM SCAM SCAM I AM!

Look at the address in the red circle in the picture above. Does that say ANYTHING at all about Casey's? No. On top of that, if you look closely when I won the contest, the word, "CONGRATULATION!" appeared instead of the word "CONGRATULATIONS!"

It looked real at first glance. It was fun to play. But you have to know when they start asking for your contacts and ask you to jump through hoops, it's a scam.

On top of this, anything that sounds too good to be true probably is. If you want to know if a contest is real, go to the source. Go to Caseys.com and see if you can find anything about this $8000 prize. If you can't....delete the message and report the scam to the Better Business Bureau.

