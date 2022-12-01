New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape

I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants.

Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They are located in the former Shopko West location right next to Subaru car dealership.

Get our free mobile app

For quite awhile the only thing that we could see was the Slim Chicken sign. That was up and visible almost from outer space. (kidding) quite awhile before the building was vent a twinkle.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw loading...

Over the last few weeks we have seen the building start to take shape,

Back in August, Waite Park based Letnes Brothers Restaurant group announced the plan to bring Slim Chickens to St. Cloud along with other locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. But until recently, we hadn't seen much movement on the construction of the St. Cloud location. Until now.

Things are starting to take shape.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw loading...

Full disclosure I have never tried Slim Chickens.. or actually any of the other new chicken restaurants in St. Cloud. I'm not at all against chicken places, I just haven't tried any of them yet. I have heard from friends that have Slim Chickens where they live and the report is that it is VERY good. So, that's encouraging.

Opening... soon-ish.