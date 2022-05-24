Beautiful Mind Project Opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based nonprofit is getting ready to open its first physical location.

The Beautiful Mind Project was started nearly seven years ago by Marc Van Herr. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 18 years ago. Up until now, the organization has been doing a lot of public speaking and education on mental health awareness. They've also awarded six college scholarships.

Next month they will be opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center in Midtown Square Mall. Van Herr says the facility is a more holistic approach to treating mental health.

There's two parts to Mindology there's the mind which is going to be traditional talk therapy and urgent care for mental health programs, and then there's the ology which is physiology. That's going to be things like yoga, meditation, nutrition, healing touch, and massage therapy. Things that in and of themselves aren't going to fix depression or cure your anxiety, but they are going to help you manage and maintain your mental health.

Van Herr says he's not aware of any other facility in the state offering these types of services all in one location, he says they mostly just exist in states on the two coasts.

The traditional talk therapy sessions will be accepting insurance options.

Get our free mobile app

He says they could still use a few more professionals, especially massage therapists, to get fully staffed.

Also, starting this fall, The Beautiful Mind Project is starting a program called Mosaic which will offer cost-free counseling services for people who need it.