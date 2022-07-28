A&W in Albany and Richmond Giving Out Free Root Beer Floats

Who doesn't love a root beer float on a hot summer day? A&W restaurants in Albany and Richmond totally get that, and to celebrate Root Beer Float Day, they are giving away free floats.

August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. This year, we're celebrating Root Beer Float Day from July 6 - August 6 to keep the party going even longer!

If you want to score yourself a free float from A&W, sign up for the A&W Mug Club to get your coupon. Then just show up at either the Albany or Richmond location before August 6th and claim your free sweet treat.

Get our free mobile app

Ever wonder where the A&W Root Beer Float got its start? It was back in 1919 in Lodi, California at a small root beer stand. Entrepreneur Roy W. Allen set up shop, and on a hot June day, he mixed ice cream and root beer in a frosty mug to sell to attendees of a parade honoring returning World War I veterans. Naturally, it was a hit.

Not forgetting their roots, A&W uses National Root Beer Float Day to collect donations for the DAV organization (Disabled American Veterans).

For more information on A&W's celebration of Root Beer Float Day, and to get your coupon for a free one, visit them online here.

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022