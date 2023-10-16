Paynesville Native Touring For Latest Novel

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A local author is wrapping up the international tour for her latest book this week. Paynesville native, and former St. Cloud Tech High School teacher, Jess Lourey released her latest book, "The Taken Ones" last month, and has been touring in support of the novel since September 13th.

The tour started in Italy, and will finish up in Victoria, Minnesota on October 27th. Lourey (Lowry) says she has been surprised with the turnout:

"So for the first time in my life people are actually coming out, and it is so wonderful cause there's so many things you could do on any given night, including just stay home and watch T.V., and so when people come out I am just so flattered."

"The Take Ones" is the first book in a trilogy about her popular characters Van and Harry, two detectives working cold cases for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and take place in Minneapolis.

The second book, "The Reaping" is due out next fall, and will be based around a mental health hospital for serial killers in Faribault, Minnesota. Signed copies of "The Taken Ones" are available at Books Revisted in St. Cloud.

