Some Residents Displaced Due to Fire at St. Cloud Apartment

ST. CLOUD -- A fire at a downtown St. Cloud apartment building has displaced some residents until water clean-up can be completed.

Fire crews were called to the Empire Apartments at 54 4th Avenue North at around 10:20 a.m. A kitchen fire broke out in an apartment unit on the 9th floor.

The building's sprinkler system was able to put out the flames and contain the fire damage to the one unit. However, a battalion chief with the St. Cloud Fire Department says the water damage is fairly significant.

The Red Cross and St. Cloud HRA are assisting in helping the displaced residents with temporary housing.

There is no damage estimate.

