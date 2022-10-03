Aquatic Invasive Species Prevented from Entering Lake Superior

TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Minnesota watercraft inspectors in Lake County recently prevented a boat from entering Lake Superior that had starry stonewort in the boat motor.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a boat arrived at the Agate Bay public access to Lake Superior. The inspector noticed what looked like grass in the motor's intake, but discovered the tiny star-shaped bulbils associated with starry stonewort.

It's believed that Lake Superior has never been infected with the aquatic invasive algae.

The boat owner said the boat had been on Bowen Lake in Cass County the previous weekend. Bowen Lake became infested with starry stonewort in August.

The inspector used the decontamination station at the public access to remove the species before the boat entered the water.

Get our free mobile app

About 900 watercraft inspectors were hired in Minnesota this year and have been trained by the DNR to help prevent the spread of AIS into Minnesota lakes.

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees

12 Iconic Landmarks In The Twin Ports