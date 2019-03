UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties, and areas to our north. It will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Monday through 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow will move across Minnesota and Wisconsin today.

Another round of snow will move across southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The main impacts will be the this evening's commute and both of Tuesday's commutes.