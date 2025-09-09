Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Tuesday, September 9th

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, September 9th

Photo Credit: David Berding via Getty Images

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team defeated the Little Falls Flyers 5-2 Monday night to continue its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Eagles will host the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..

BOYS SOCCER - TUESDAY SCHEDULE 

Cathedral @ St. John's Prep  5 PM
Crush @ Sartell 7 PM
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

 

GIRLS SOCCER 

MONDAY'S SCORES 

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 1
Becker 3, Princeton 2

TUESDAY

Willmar @ Apollo
Albany @ Cathedral
Sartell @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

 

VOLLEYBALL 

ROCORI @ Sartell
Apollo @ Tech
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports