Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, September 9th
The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team defeated the Little Falls Flyers 5-2 Monday night to continue its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.
The Eagles will host the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..
BOYS SOCCER - TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Cathedral @ St. John's Prep 5 PM
Crush @ Sartell 7 PM
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
GIRLS SOCCER
MONDAY'S SCORES
Alexandria 6, ROCORI 1
Becker 3, Princeton 2
TUESDAY
Willmar @ Apollo
Albany @ Cathedral
Sartell @ Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI @ Sartell
Apollo @ Tech
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
