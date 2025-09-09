The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team defeated the Little Falls Flyers 5-2 Monday night to continue its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Eagles will host the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..

BOYS SOCCER - TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Cathedral @ St. John's Prep 5 PM

Crush @ Sartell 7 PM

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

MONDAY'S SCORES

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 1

Becker 3, Princeton 2

TUESDAY

Willmar @ Apollo

Albany @ Cathedral

Sartell @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

VOLLEYBALL

ROCORI @ Sartell

Apollo @ Tech

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls