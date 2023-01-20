Apartment Fire in Sartell on Thursday Night

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment building Thursday night.

The Sartell Police Department says the call came in at about 8:00 p.m. for a fire in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East.

The building was evacuated and the fire was put out.

Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner says the fire is suspicious and an investigation is underway.

No other information has been released yet on this fire. Schreiner says more details should be released later Friday morning.