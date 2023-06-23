Apartment Complex Saved From Friday Morning Car Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An early morning car fire was put out before it reached an apartment complex.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was sent to the 1100 block of 9th avenue north shortly before 4:00 Friday morning.



Officials say two cars were on fire, and the blaze was moving toward an apartment complex.

No one was injured and the apartment residents were allowed back into their homes after the fire was put out.

The damage was estimated at about $30,000 and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

