5 Famous Celebrities. They’re All From Minnesota!

Being from Minnesota, we all know that the state has created some pretty awesome people...if we do say so ourselves.   But the state has been home to some pretty famous people as well. Some are downright massive celebrities. Did you know these 5 movie stars were all born in Minnesota?  If not, now you've got a great conversation-starter.

WINONA RYDER

She seems like the perfect one to start with since not only was she born in Minnesota, she was also named after her hometown of Winona, MN.  She starred in "Edward Scissorhands", "Little Women", "Girl, Interrupted" and more.  Of course, more recently she has starred as Joyce Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Photo by Roy Rochlin-Getty Images
VINCE VAUGHN

Vince was born in Minneapolis to a wealthy family.  His Mom once ranked as one of the U.S.'s top money managers by Bloomberg Wealth Manager.  His Dad was a salesman for a toy company.  He has starred in "Swingers", "Rudy", "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers" just to name a few.

Getty Images
CHRIS PRATT

He was born in Virginia, MN and gained fame first on TV on the show "Parks and Rec". He then went on to become a massive star after some huge movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World".  In 2015, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 Most influential people in the world.

Getty Images
JESSICA BEIL

Jessica was born in small town of Ely, MN.  She first became known when she starred as Mary Camden in "7th Heaven".  That show had a hugely successful decade-long run.  She went on to star in many movies.  She's currently the Executive Producer and star of "The Sinner" on the USA Network and is married to Justin Timberlake.

Getty Images
SEAN WILLIAM SCOTT

Born and raised in Cottage Grove, MN.  He's the youngest of seven siblings. He is famously remembered for his role as Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" movies.

Getty Images
Now you're set with some great bits of trivia that you can pull out next time you need a conversation starter with a fellow Minnesotan.

