Another Gold Medal Winner Returns Home to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gold medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson of Apple Valley returned to Minnesota last night to a hero's welcome.


Uh, it's crazy, I've been gone since July 17 so to come back home and reunite with my family is something special. And, to be able to get my own bed is the most important thing, too.

Steveson, who is from Apple Valley, won the gold medal on Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics in historic, come-from-behind fashion, scoring four points in the match's final 13-seconds.

He is a star Golden Gopher wrestler, who also won the Big Ten and N-C-A-A championships earlier this year.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.  

