Anne Schleper To Play For MN Whitecaps

Former Cathedral hockey player Anne Schleper announced Friday that she will play for the Minnesota Whitecaps professional hockey team during the upcoming season.





Excited to finally announce that I'll be playing with the MN Whitecaps for this upcoming season! @WhitecapsHockey ((I... Posted by Anne Schleper on Friday, September 25, 2015

The Whitecaps began play in 2004 and currently play in the Western Women's Hockey League. Former SCSU Husky hockey players Audrey Hanmer and Meaghan Pezon are also on the roster.

The Whitecaps begin their season Friday night at Ridder Arena with an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota, then are scheduled to play at St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday night.