Animal Welfare Conference in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Animal health professionals and Humane Societies from around the region were in St. Cloud Thursday for the 20th Annual Minnesota Animal Welfare Conference.

Get our free mobile app

The conference is an educational program where animal care professionals and Humane Society representatives can meet to learn tactics and procedures from industry professionals and network with others in the region.

Vendors were available to answer questions at the 20th Annual Animal Welfare Conference. Photo: Jeff McMahon. Vendors were available to answer questions at the 20th Annual Animal Welfare Conference. Photo: Jeff McMahon. loading...

Executive Director of the Tri-County Humane Society, Vicki Davis, says it’s an opportunity for attendees to get insight from a number of sources. The Tri-County Humane Society organized the event.

More than 100 people gathered at the Best Western Kelly Inn to learn everything from young kitten health care to applying for grants, plus a trade show and many networking opportunities.

more than 100 animal health professionals had a chance to network and learn at the 20th Annual Minnesota Animal Welfare Conference. more than 100 animal health professionals had a chance to network and learn at the 20th Annual Minnesota Animal Welfare Conference. loading...

The annual program is held with the goal of “meeting the needs of pets and their people in the animal welfare field”.

READ RELATED ARTICLES