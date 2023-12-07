Angushire Golf Club Opens for Play Thursday and Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's not often that you can tell your friends that you played golf in Minnesota in December, but a St. Cloud golf course is open for the next two days.

Angushire Golf Club is open Thursday and tomorrow Friday.

Golfers will play on temporary greens and must pay in cash as the clubhouse will be closed, including bathroom facilities.

Greens fees are $13.00 per person and riding carts are available for another $8:00.

You will not need to make a tee time and the course will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

