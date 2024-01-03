SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An epic burger battle is brewing in Sauk Rapids.

Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA is conducting its first-ever burger battle at Molitor's Quarry. Introduction to Business students have come up with individual burgers to compete in a bracket.

Molitor's Chef Cody Rinne and Assistant Manager Hanna Meyer gave the students a presentation on product design and pricing with over 100 students forming teams and submitting over 50 burgers.

In the Sweet 16 round, the burgers were judged based on creativity, flavor, and students' sales pitches.

In the round of the Elite 8, they'll be judged on profitability and feasibility.

A social media poll will be posted on the SR-R DECA Facebook page allowing the public to vote for their favorite burgers, and based on those results the Final 4 burgers will advance to the actual sales round.

On Tuesday the students will take a field trip to Molitor's where they will have a chance to sample their burgers and take promotional pictures and videos. All four burgers will be available for you to buy from January 16th through the 18th, and then from January 23rd through the 25th, it will be a head-to-head battle of the top two burgers.

The ultimate winner will be determined by sales figures. The burger that wins will be featured on Molitor's Quarry menu for at least one year.

Get our free mobile app

The burger battle is also raising money for a good cause, 50 percent of all burger sales will be donated to Tanner's Team Foundation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES