American Legion Baseball State Tournament Wrap

MINNESOTA STATE AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CHAMPLIN PARK POST 600 2 PIERZ LEGION POST 341 0

The Champlin Park Post defeated the Pierz Legion Post 341, they each collected three hits. This pitchers dual was won by very timely hitting. Their starting pitcher was Evan Nordby, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nicklaus Carlson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brock Sandell has a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Aaron Coan went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Schornstein went 1-for-3. Paul Dylong earned a walk and he scored a run, Donovan Vendel earned a walk and Max Janisch was hit by a pitch.

The Pierz Legion Post 341 starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Joey Stuckmeyer threw one inning, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Reese young and Kaden Kruschek both went 1-for-2 and both earned a walk. Max Barclay went 1-for-3 and Weston Woitalla was hit by a pitch.

FOREST LAKE POST 225 5 SARTELL POST 277 0

The Forest Lake Post 225 defeated the Sartell Post 277, they out them seven to one. They collected a double and hey had a sacrifice fly and they played very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Tobritzhofer, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. A. Burgum threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavin Goehner, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Lashinski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jacob Tobritzhofer went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Mueller went 2-for-3. Marcos Gallego went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Pink earned walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 1-for3. Wes Johnson earned a pair of walks, Brady Thompson, Gavan O’Connell, Austin Lahr and Levi Frieler all earned a walk.

OSSEO POST 172 4 PIERZ POST 341 2

The Post 172 defeated the Pierz Post 341, they out hit them seven to three. They collected a double and they had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Eli Larson, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brayden Haag threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Jorda Sivoravong, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored run. Tyler Rose went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isaac Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brenden Kranz went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Gavyn Krzoska had a walk. Cooper Skov went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Partanen had a walk and a stolen base. Gavin Phenow went 1-for-3 with a walk and Brayden Haag was it by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Pierz starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Barclay threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Their offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4 and Weston Woitalla earned walk and he was credited for a RBI.

FARMINGTON POST 189 11 PIERZ POST 341 3

The Farmington Post 189 defeated Post 341, they out hit them thirteen to seven. They collected a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Traynor, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Sullivan, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and Mikki Chant went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Kesti went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jack Minnick had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jonah Hunter went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tanner Rezny went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Payton Topel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Bombardier earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Conner Stember went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Dalton Carlson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Josh Berreth had a sacrifice bly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dalton Carlson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Pierz Post 341 starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw five innnings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Stuckmeyer threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Joey Stuckmeyer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Max Barclay was credited for a RBI. Nate Solinger went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Reese Young earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-2, Weston Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run, Chase Becker and Jackson Theisen both earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 7 HASTINGS POST 47 2

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the Hastings Post 47, they out hit them nine to three. They had had six players the collected hits and they play solid defense. The starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Jackson Scheffler threw 1 1/3 inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gavan O’Connell went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Lahr was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cayden Behrman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Levi Frieler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hastings legion was Gavin Odman, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Nelson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense wsa led by Mark Demoyer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Seleski went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Caden Kimmes went 1-for-3, Evan Nelson and John Tiegland both had a walk and Colton McKnight had a walk and he scored a run.

MANKATO NATIONAL LEGION POST 11 4 SARTELL POST 277 0

The Post 11 defeated the Sartell Post 277, they out hits them six to two. They collected three doubles and they played very good defense. Wilson Magers started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Talay Sartell, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Adam Timm went 1-for-3 with a double for a Rbi and Colten Bahl went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Wilson Magers went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Taevyn Pribyl scored a run. Evan Maes went 1-for-3 with a double and Mason DeRose went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was righty Wes Johnson, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cayden Behrman, he went 1-for-3 and Jameson Kramer went 1-for-2.