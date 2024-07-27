American Legion Baseball Playoff Update

2024 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE 11

HOSTED BY: ORTHOPEDIC SPORTS FIELD (OSF) SARTELL/SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL (SHS)

(Friday July 26th)

SARTELL POST 277 9 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 0

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their rivals the Sauk Rapids Post 254, to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They out hit them twelve to four, including nine players that collected hits and eight that were credited for a RBI. Their starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, no runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrmann, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Wes Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brayden Simones and Gavin O’Connell both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and both scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jameson Kramer went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Levi Frieler went 1-for-1, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Keaton Landowski and Austin Lahr both were credited for a RBI and each scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and eight runs. Vince Murn threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, Shea Koster, Ethan Mader and Brody Sabin all went 1-for-3 and Dakota Banks earned a walk.

PIERZ POST 341 3 SARTELL POST 277 0

The Pierz Post 341 defeated their rivals the Sartell Post 277, they out hit them three to no hits, to earn the Sub-State championship. Their starting pitcher righty Reese Young threw a complete game, a no hitter to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Max Barclay went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Chase Becker went 1-for-3, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reese Young was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Kyle Winscher and Link Toops both earned a walk.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, he threw two innings, he gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Thompson threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Austin Lahr threw one inning, he gave up two walks and Brayden Boesen threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Their offense was led by Wes Thompson and Isaac Schroers both earned a walk.