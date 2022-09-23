Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Mesa Resume October 5th

ST. CLOUD -- We're a little over a week away from the Allegiant Airlines flights to Mesa, Arizona returning to the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The first flight out of St. Cloud Regional Airport is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5th.

Flights are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly.

The Allegiant website lists flights to Mesa ranging between $98 and $243 for the month of October. Return flights back to St. Cloud for October range from $39 to $79.

The airline says the flights will continue through the month of May. Allegiant had suspended the direct flights back in May of this year.

Allegiant has offered commercial air service at the St. Cloud Regional Airport since 2012.

Reminder, that if you fly out of the St. Cloud Regional Aiport it is no longer free to park there. Back in March, the Regional Aiport Authority announced long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot.