ALERT: If You Eat These Onions You’re Really Gonna Cry

THESE ONIONS WON'T JUST MAKE YOU CRY

If you love onions as much as I do, you probably have a pantry full of them. You might want to toss them out though, as 23 fellow Minnesotans have been sickened with Salmonella, and onions are the key suspect, according to a report from the CDC.

The onions that are linked to the outbreak are red, yellow, and white onions that were imported to the United States from Mexico. They were sold to both grocery stores as well as restaurants all throughout the United States.

THROW THEM OUT

The company that distributed the onions, Prosource, says that the last batch of potentially contaminated onions was imported on August 27th, 2021. The CDC has sent out a message regarding the fact that onions can last up to 3 months in storage, and that if you purchased them, you may still have some of these onions in your pantry.

So far, the only people in Minnesota that have reported being ill with Salmonella, have been 23 people who got sick sometime between August 8th and September 18th. None of those people have died, but four of them were hospitalized.

If you think you may have had some of these onions and are experiencing any of the following symptoms, you should contact your doctor.

SALMONELLA POISONING SYMPTOMS

Diarrhea with a fever of 102 or higher

If you have had diarrhea for three days or more and it's not getting better

Bloody Diarrhea

Vomiting to the point that you cannot keep liquids down

Dry Mouth and Throat

Not peeing very much

Feeling dizzy when standing

Most people will recover without having to go to the doctor somewhere between 4 to 7 days after the first symptoms begin. Symptoms will usually show up about 6 hours all the way up to 6 days after you've eaten the bacteria.

Look for the ProSource Sticker on the onions in your pantry and toss them. If you have onions that don't have a sticker on them, you should also get rid of them just to be safe.

