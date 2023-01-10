Meet Leap, This Week’s Adoptable Pet w/ Reduced Adoption Fee

Meet Leap! This beautiful gal came in after being found outside so we don't know anything about her past! She has been very sweet and outgoing with staff and volunteers during her stay so far. It doesn't appear as though

Get our free mobile app

Leap has had much formal training in the past; she is a very good, well-mannered lady! It is unknown how she feels about children or other pets; all new introductions should always be slow and proper. Leap is on the hunt for a new home where she can get lots of exercise, playtime and snuggles!

She should have access to a variety of durable toys to keep her busy ~~ Regular walks/runs/hikes would be right up this girl's alley! We recommended continuing a high-quality diet for Leap after adoption to keep her in tip-top shape.

This lady can't wait to steal your heart! Leap currently weighs about 65 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

NEW TO TCHS: If you are planning to adopt a dog from TCHS (or have recently adopted one), please ask a TCHS staff member about the GoodPup ONLINE training program! TCHS is excited to partner with GoodPup on this opportunity for customized, affordable, positive virtual dog training that you can do from the comfort of your home!

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Ghost Towns of Benton County

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage