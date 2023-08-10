A Sneak-Peek at Legends Bar and Grill Remodel

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - After a three-year remodel, Legends Bar and Grill, inside the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites in St. Cloud, is ready for a grand re-opening.

Jason Mortland is the Director of Brand Development and Revenue Strategy. He says Legends in St. Cloud will serve as a template for other locations.

The Legends brand is going to be growing in size. This is going to be our flagship location, but we are going to be launching additional Legends restaurants (to) locations that we have on the books. So we are looking to grow the brand and expand.

The grand opening events start Thursday afternoon with a barrel breaking and other activities at Legends, followed by a grand re-opening of the hotel on Friday.

Once reopened, Mortland says they’ll get to work building a schedule of live events five nights a week.

We're going to be doing anything from single (and) duos to five-piece, six-piece bands. Comedians, magicians, and dueling pianos are something we're going to be working for as well. We just want to make it a fun option for people to come and enjoy.

Here’s a sneak peek at the new Legends Bar and Grill:

The main stage area at Legends hopes to host live music and other events Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The remodeled Legends Bar and Grill has a clean, "rustic-tech" feel with several unique touches throughout.

The look and feel of the main bar area will serve as a template for other Legends Bar and Grills throughout the region.

Legends features smaller rooms as well - perfect for small groups and casual meetings.

