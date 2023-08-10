Garlic Lovers – Don’t Miss The Garlic Festival In Hutchinson This Saturday

Calling all garlic lovers! Have you ever been to the Garlic Festival in Hutchinson? This might be your lucky chance to jump in the garlic fun.

The one-day Minnesota Garlic Festival will be this Saturday, August 12th, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Minnesota from 10 am to 5 pm at 840 Century Avenue SW in Hutchinson. There will be 16 garlic growers on hand to share their garlic with you; including garlic growers from Plum Creek Garlic in St. Cloud, Rustic Roots Farm in Alexandria, Prime Ave Farms in Watkins and Swan Bee Honey in Howard Lake.

Every great festival has its share of music and food, and the Minnesota Garlic Festival will NOT disappoint. Come to learn all about the many things you can create with garlic.

You'll be able to enjoy some new things this year, like the Minnesota Cooks Chef Stage, Where you'll enjoy live chef demonstrations. I was surprised that the 'Prancing Parader' will be there! (See the video below).

Want to be a part of the parade? Join in the fun happening at 1:37. pm. Bring your own act if you juggle, do magic, hula hoop, or whatever your talent is. There will be prizes for the 'most peculiar' and the 'most pragmatic'.

If you've never been to the festival, but want to see what it 'feels like,' watch the video below. I hope to see you soon!

