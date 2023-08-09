Otsego Woman Sentenced For Identity Theft

CEDAR RAPIDS (WJON News) - An Otsego woman has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for her role in defrauding 30 businesses and 4 credit unions in 8 states.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Maegan Fortin of Otsego pled guilty to one count of financial institution fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in September.

Court records show Fortin used the personal information (fraudulent United States passports, military IDs, and state driver’s licenses containing the victims’ personal information) of more than 90 people to open more than worth of loans, lines of credit, or credit cards at banks and credit unions in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

In total, she had attempted to obtain more than $560,000.

Fortin was sentenced in Cedar Rapids Friday to 93 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution. Once the sentence is served, she’ll be on supervised release for another five years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Fortin is currently in U.S. Marshall’s custody pending transportation to a federal prison.

