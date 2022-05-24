A Scooter and Bikes Among Items Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 28th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says someone entered an attached garage and stole some food and hand tools.

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of 5th Avenue North where a scooter was taken. Mages says the scooter has a scratched front fender and a Little Falls sticker on it. She says it is a red Kymco people scooter with a Minnesota license plate 00239MH.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle on 15th Avenue North where a 2015 red Chevy Equinox was taken with Minnesota Wild magnets on the back. The vehicle has Minnesota license plate FXS 748. Mages also says there is a theft from vehicle on the 400 block of Main Street West were a couple of items were taken from a parked vehicle.

In Waite Park a bike was stolen from the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South. Mages says it was an older bike that was spray painted gold. Waite Park Police is also reporting a theft from business on the 100 block of Division Street West where 3 bikes were taken from in front of a business. One was a Raleigh Taurus, the 2nd was a Trek 8500 and the 3rd was a specialized Rockhopper.

Waite Park Police is also reporting a vehicle burglarized on the 2000 block of Frontage Road South. The vehicle was parked at a business. Mages says the vehicle was entered and the GPS system was taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.