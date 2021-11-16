A Fly Catching Dog Named Flint Is Up For Adoption

Okay, I'm not 100% sure that Flint can catch flies but he certainly has the tongue for it. We talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and she had nothing but great things to say about this dog.

Meet Flint! He was originally brought in after being found as a stray. He was adopted and returned two years later due to not getting along with the other animals in the home.

Flint is on the lookout for a dog-savvy owner that can handle this big man! He is a friendly pup, but can be shy when first meeting new people. Flint does not get along with other dogs and has a high prey drive so should not go home with cats or other small animals. Flint must go to a home where he will be the only animal to avoid unnecessary stress.

Flint has not had a chance to meet children yet, so we are unsure about how he would do with them. All introductions to children and new adults should always be slow and proper to set everyone up for success.

Flint does like to take adventures on his own, so a fenced in yard would be best and he needs to be monitored while outside. He pulls quite hard on the leash and lacks manners on occasion; he would benefit from obedience training to help him be his best self in his new home. Flint should be provided regular enrichment and playtime to keep both his mind and body active.

A high quality, portion controlled diet along with frequent exercise will help this sweet boy shed some extra pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

