ST. CLOUD -- Expect some delays along 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 400 block of 9th Avenue South at around 2:15 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle had struck a power pole and the driver had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say one lane of 9th Avenue remains closed as repairs to the pole continues.