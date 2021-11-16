Central MN Restaurants Offering ‘To-Go’ Thanksgiving Dinners

Thanksgiving this year might look more like the pre-pandemic holiday you're used to. But, if you liked not having to do the cooking last year and you want to make that your new tradition, look no further. There are several restaurants in central Minnesota offering to make your meal for you this holiday. You just need to sit back, relax and get your stretchy pants ready. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own Thanksgiving meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. Check out the local restaurants offering up Thanksgiving meals to-go.

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill: They're serving up a special Thanksgiving menu to go including; oven-baked ham, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, buttery corn, pumpkin pie, and dinner rolls. A family dinner for two costs $34.99 and a family of 4 will cost $66.99. You must pre-order by Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. by calling 320-253-7825 (Sartell location), or 320-281-3911 (St. Cloud location).

Crooked Pint: They're serving up "heat and eat" fully cooked Thanksgiving meals ready for pickup. The meal includes; roasted turkey, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, baked mac n cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and butter. The meal costs $89.99 and will serve 4-6 people. You must place your order ahead of time at 320-774-3929.

Green Mill: They're serving up a fully cooked Thanksgiving feast that includes sliced roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy, herb stuffing, fresh bread with herb butter, cranberry sauce, green bean almondine, baked mac n cheese, and more. Your order needs to be placed by Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. You can start picking up your feast on Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The meal is $89.99 plus tax and serves four to six people.

Fisher's Club in Avon: They're offering a take-home, 'heat and eat' meal deal. You'll get herb-roasted turkey, gravy, baby red mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, homemade dressing, cinnamon honey butter mashed sweet potatoes, and, assorted dinner rolls. You can order a serving for 2 for $40, a serving for 4 for $80, a serving for 6 for $120, or a serving of up to 8 for $160. You must pre-order by Saturday, Nov. 20 by 4 p.m. You can call Fisher's Club at 320-356-7372. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

