A Few Showers, Thunderstorms Possible

UNDATED - Showers and thunderstorms will work across Minnesota and western Wisconsin this morning.

Some redevelopment of storms is expected this afternoon as a cold front passes. Severe weather is possible with the afternoon activity, primarily from northern IA across southeast MN and central WI (areas #2 and #3 on the map). Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats.

Occasional showers and storms are possible through the weekend, and then drier and warmer weather arrives for the Fourth of July.