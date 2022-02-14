8th Grader Becomes Fastest to 1,000 Points in MN Girls Basketball

CROSBY-IRONTON -- An eighth-grader from Crosby-Ironton has made Minnesota girls basketball history by becoming the fastest player to reach the 1000-point milestone.

The Minnesota State High School League says on February 8th Tori Oehrlein scored 43 points in a 69-24 win over Aitkin

It took her just 40 games to get to 1,000, according to Matt Pederson, the Minnesota State High School League’s basketball historian.

Minnehaha Academy freshman Addi Mack reached the 1,000-point mark in her first game this season, 49 games into her prep varsity career.

Providence Academy eighth-grade guard Maddyn Greenway hit the milestone during the Lions' 79-30 victory over Breck. She accomplished the feat in 46 games.

Prior to this season, Braham's Rebekah Dahlman was the quickest to the 1,000-point level in 61 games. She scored the 1,000th point of her standout career in the third game of her freshman season. Dahlman is Minnesota’s all-time leader in basketball with 5,060 points.