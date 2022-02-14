Win Journey/Toto Tickets All This Week – Here’s How

Journey and Toto are coming to the Xcel Energy Center on March 14th and you and a buddy could be heading to that show by winning tickets on the Loon!

When originally booked, Billy Idol was supposed to be playing with Journey for this show. The three bands are touring together and rotating at different venues. This one was booked as Journey and Billy Idol, then it was announced that Toto would be taking the spot in St. Paul. Why? Turns out that Billy Idol wound up having surgery on his sinuses. So, Toto stepped in for this particular show. Hopefully Billy Idol will be ready to go in some near future shows.

I'm happy that Toto will be playing, as they are a great band, but it would have been fun to see Billy Idol.

This week, we will be giving away tickets to this great show! How do you win you ask? Very easily. Just listen! The ticket window will be opened each morning this week during Baxter's Morning Sideshow. When you hear the ticket window open just be caller number 10 at 257-1037 and we will set you up with a pair of tickets.

The mandate that was in place stating that you needed either a negative COVID test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination has been dropped. But, you do still need to wear a face covering unless you are eating or drinking.

Good luck!!

