CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy At All Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, CentraCare is making some changes to their visitor policy.

Starting Monday (February 14th), one healthy adult visitor and two adult visitors for minor patients, will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, clinics and specialty centers.

Visitors at any CentraCare or Carris Health facilities must be healthy and not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

CentraCare officials say medical-grade masks are still required at all sites and any visitor without one will be offered a mask upon arrival.

CentraCare says they hope the new guidelines will offer patients a balance of safety and family support while receiving the care they need.

These new guidelines do not pertain to long-term care facilities because of different regulations for vulnerable adults.