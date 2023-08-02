Woods’ Farmer Seed and Nursery Co-Owner Dies

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Waite Park businessman well-known for helping many central Minnesotans with their yards, shrubs, and other plants has died.

Tom Woods of Woods' Farmer Seed and Nursery was 67.

Woods died Monday, July 31st at the M Health Fairview Medical Center in Minneapolis after complications from heart surgery.

A Daniel Funeral Home obituary says Tom and his wife Ellen Woods bought Lunds' Farmer Seed and Nursery in December 2006 and changed it to Woods' Farmer Seed and Nursery. In 2015, they moved their business to Waite Park and expanded operations.

In a Facebook post from Ellen Woods, the family says they will close the store on Monday, August 7th, and Tuesday, August 8th to honor Tom and celebrate his life. "Our staff and I are thrilled to keep serving our customers in honor of Tom and We will keep taking pride in our customers and products as Tom would".

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

