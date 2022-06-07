7 File to Run For Stearns County Commissioner in District 3

ST. CLOUD -- Seven people have filed to run to be the next commissioner of Stearns County's District 3.

The incumbent Jeff Mergen initially filed to run for re-election but then pulled his name from consideration. That opened up a special filing period from Thursday through the end of the day Monday.

The seven candidates are Tina Barak, Barry Belknap, Jeff Bertram, Daniel Goebel, Kelly Guest, Watler Moorhouse, and Charles Ward. The field will be trimmed down to the top two in the August 9th primary.

Stearns County's District 3 includes much of the southern part of the county including the areas around Paynesville, Richmond, Cold Spring, Rockville, Kimball and St. Augusta.