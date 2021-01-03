6 Huskies Fall to #4 Bulldogs in OT

ST. CLOUD -- The No.6 ranked St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came up short in their first game back from the holiday break against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead early, scoring the first goal of the day at the 1:36 mark of the opening period. The Huskies responded with a goal of their own before the period expired to tie it up 1-1.

UMD scored again early in the second period. This time SCSU found the back of the net twice to take their first lead of the night 3-2.

The Bulldogs netted the only goal in the third period to tie the game again and send it into overtime. In the extra period, UMD lit the lamp one more time and beat St. Cloud State 4-3.

Easton Brodzinski scored two goals for the Huskies and Veeti Miettinen added one. David Hrenak made 27 saves and allowed four goals in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 6-4 and will face the Bulldogs in game two of the weekend series on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.