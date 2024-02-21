5th Annual Central MN Idol On Paramount Stage Sunday Night

5th Annual Central MN Idol On Paramount Stage Sunday Night

Submitted Photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's an Idol competition with some of the best performers in central Minnesota.

The 5th annual Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota Idol is this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Paul 'Stretch' Diethelm, Ted Manderfeld, Stacy Bauer, and James Calacsan will perform and compete for this year's title, backed by the house band Radio Nation and joined on stage by several high school ensembles.

Submitted Photo
loading...

Founder and Artistic Director Garrett Lathe says the organization will use the money raised during the event to support student artists and their goal of being lifelong musicians.

We all know that we need more arts we need more beauty in our world and singing is a great place to do that.  It's incredible to watch these kids and the music that they create when they sing.

Lathe says students in grades 4 through 12 come from a wide area besides the St. Cloud Metro including Little Falls, Osakis, Becker, Foley, and Annandale.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports