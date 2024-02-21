5th Annual Central MN Idol On Paramount Stage Sunday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's an Idol competition with some of the best performers in central Minnesota.

The 5th annual Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota Idol is this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Paul 'Stretch' Diethelm, Ted Manderfeld, Stacy Bauer, and James Calacsan will perform and compete for this year's title, backed by the house band Radio Nation and joined on stage by several high school ensembles.

Founder and Artistic Director Garrett Lathe says the organization will use the money raised during the event to support student artists and their goal of being lifelong musicians.

We all know that we need more arts we need more beauty in our world and singing is a great place to do that. It's incredible to watch these kids and the music that they create when they sing.

Lathe says students in grades 4 through 12 come from a wide area besides the St. Cloud Metro including Little Falls, Osakis, Becker, Foley, and Annandale.

