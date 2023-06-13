$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) - We had a big winning scratch-off lottery ticket here in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Diamond Riches won $50,000 Monday.

The ticket was bought at a Holiday Stationstore in St. Cloud. The State Lottery has not indicated which Holiday store in St. Cloud sold the winning ticket.

Tickets cost $50 each to play.

Get our free mobile app

Due to the lottery anonymity law, the name and the city of the winner is private data and will not be released.

READ RELATED ARTICLES