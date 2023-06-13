$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) - We had a big winning scratch-off lottery ticket here in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Diamond Riches won $50,000 Monday.
The ticket was bought at a Holiday Stationstore in St. Cloud. The State Lottery has not indicated which Holiday store in St. Cloud sold the winning ticket.
Tickets cost $50 each to play.
Due to the lottery anonymity law, the name and the city of the winner is private data and will not be released.
