4th Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Ever for Tuesday’s Drawing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The prize for the first drawing of the new year is currently estimated at $785 million ($395.0 million cash).

On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $785 million (est) 1/3/2023 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA