47th Anniversary of Minnesota’s ‘Storm of the Century’

UNDATED -- This is the 47th anniversary of the 'Storm of the Century" also known as the "Super Bowl Storm" that happened January 10th through the 12 in 1975.

While our beloved Vikings were battling the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL championship, Minnesotans (and much of the rest of the country) were battling a crippling storm.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is perhaps one of the worst blizzards and strongest storms ever in Minnesota.

The storm closed most roads in the state, some for 11 days, with 20-foot drifts. There was one to two feet of snow. A train got stuck in Willmar. At least 15,000 head of livestock died.

Many low barometric pressure records were set (28.55 at Duluth), winds to 80 mph, storm intensified over the state, 14 people died in the blizzard, and 21 more from heart attacks.