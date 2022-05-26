4 of 6 St. Cloud Metro Area Cities Grew in Population Last Year

UNDATED -- Four of the six communities that make up the St. Cloud metro area grew in population during the past year.

New estimates were released Thursday morning by the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual estimates of population are from 2020 to 2021, as of July 1st.

St. Cloud grew by 107 people and now has a population of 68,818.

Sartell grew by 75 people and now has a population of 19,532.

St. Augusta grew by 52 people and now has a population of 3,574.

St. Joseph grew by five people and now has a population of 6,932.

Sauk Rapids lost 36 residents and now has a population of 13,896.

Waite Park lost 11 people and is now at 8,360.

The total population growth for the St. Cloud metro area is 192 additional residents. The total population is 121,112.

Around central Minnesota:

Albany +16 (2,804)

Avon +20 (1,660)

Becker +62 (4,970)

Clear Lake +6 (655)

Clearwater +154 (2,083)

Cold Spring +28 (4,205)

Foley +2 (2,720)

Holdingford -2 (743)

Kimball +5 (809)

Richmond +4 (1,493)

Rockville -2 (2,398)

Rice +92 (2,053)

Royalton -7 (1,277)

Nationally, the U.S. Census Bureau says eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population, while smaller big cities primarily in the Sunbelt gained new residents.