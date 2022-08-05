3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County.

Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going north on a county road when the car struck a semi heading east on Highway 40.

Ecker died in the crash along with two of his passengers, 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale, Missouri.

Another passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer Mcginnis of Elmo, Missouri was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond, was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top