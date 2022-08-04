Rain, Storms Could Impact WeFest on Friday Night
UNDATED -- Friday will see a cold front move into the area.
Late Friday afternoon and evening the front will be from northwestern Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota and ahead of it will be hot, humid and unstable.
Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from 6 pm to 11 pm Friday. The main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding.
The line-up for Friday night at WeFest near Detroit Lakes includes Clay Walker, Lee Brice and headliner Miranda Lambert.
