2 Boys Arrested After Report of Shots Fired in Northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE (WJON News) -- Two boys were arrested after shots were allegedly fired up in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call at about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots fired in rural Cass Lake.

Deputies and officers with the Leech Lake Tribal Police met with two boys and their families who said they were in a vehicle when they encountered two males on the roadway.

The victims were still in their vehicle when several rounds were allegedly fired and struck the vehicle. The boys were not hurt.

Officers set up a perimeter and started searching for the suspects. They searched the large wooded area using police dogs, drones, ATVs, and snowmobiles.

They found two boys who were arrested without incident. Weapons were recovered.

It is believed the victims and the suspects were known to each other.

