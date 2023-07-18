2 $50K Winners in Minnesota As Powerball Soars to $1B

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the third time ever, the Powerball jackpot has reached the one billion dollar mark.

The jackpot is currently estimated at $1 billion for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

There were two $50,000 winners in Minnesota Monday night with one ticket sold in Oakdale and one in Minneapolis.

Tuesday night is the next Mega Millions drawing. The estimated jackpot is $640 million, with $328.0 million for the cash option.

