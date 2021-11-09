19 Years Missing: Deputies Looking For Help In Josh Guimond Case

It'll be 19 years tonight since anyone has seen or heard from former Saint John's University student Josh Guimond. He went missing from the university campus on November 9, 2002.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook today to ask the public for their help. 'His disappearance still remains an active investigation. If anyone has information about his disappearance or any other information that could be helpful, please contact Investigator Struffert at 320-251-4240."

Guimond was last seen leaving a party on the north end of St. John's University in Collegeville on Nov. 9, 2002. He decided to walk home to his campus housing in St. Maur House. The party was in the Metten Court Student Apartments, only a three-minute walk from his residence hall.

According to his friends, he wasn't intoxicated at all, despite speculations by authorities. The strange thing is, Guimond didn't bring a jacket, credit card, or even his glasses with him. That was the last time anyone ever heard from him. What's more troubling is, authorities found his car on campus. Where ever Guimond went, he wasn't packed for a long trip and he didn't take his car.

According to the Charley Project, sometime after Guimond's disappearance, someone allegedly erased files from his computer. Some of the files were able to be recovered and allegedly contained information about making fake ID cards.

The campus, woods, and nearby buildings including the monastery were searched by authorities and a police dog. Authorities were unable to find any new clues.

Several rumors were sparked surrounding Guimond's disappearance. The Record, a student-run newspaper at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University quoted the CSB/SJU executive director of public relations in an email statement from 2017. Michael Hemmesch wrote, "We have urged the news media to abide by journalistic standards; to base their reports on facts, not gossip; and, to heed the lessons of how reckless reporting and rumor-mongering undermined progress in other cases of missing young people."

The Hunt For Josh: The Joshua Guimond Story is a documentary project that takes a closer look into the investigation hoping to uncover new details that'll hopefully lead to more answers. Josh's father Brian Guimond started a Go Fund Me page in 2017 to help provide him with the resources to be able to do more research. To date, the fundraiser has raised just over $6,000.

Josh Guimond is described as a blonde, white male with blue eyes, weighing 160 pounds. He was 20 years old when he went missing and would be 39 years old today. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a gray Saint John's sweatshirt. He also has a four-inch vertical scar on his shoulder.

If you know any information about this disappearance you're asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff, Steve Soyka. You can call him at 320-259-3702 or email him at Steve.Soyka@co.stearns.mn.us. Someone knows something.

