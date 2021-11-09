It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! If you love holiday lights, you're going to want to head over to Sartell this week! The Country Lights Festival organizers have already turned on a few of the lights ahead of schedule.

It's probably my family's favorite light display in the area--it's like a miniature Bentleyville.

The Country Lights Festival doesn't officially start until December 3rd. But, organizers have already turned on a few of the lights that they do have set up.

Country Lights Festival volunteers helped set up part of the display last weekend during their annual 'volunteer days'. It's been a neat surprise for people driving through the area on Pine Cone Road.

The festival isn't fully set up yet, but it's still a beautiful sight and it would make for a fun festive walk around Lake. You can sample the festival early around the 33-acre winter wonderland for free right now.

If you missed this year's volunteer days, there are still a few opportunities to get involved this December. Country Lights Festival's season opener is slated for Friday, December 3rd.

Typically, in years past, the event has featured special themed nights throughout the month of December. Nothing has been officially announced yet.

The Sartell Community Center is located at 850 19th Street South.

