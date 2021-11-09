First Measurable Snowfall of the Season Possible in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- While we're not expecting a big snowstorm, we could see our first measurable snowfall of the season in St. Cloud later this week.

The National Weather Service says light snow (mixed with rain) is likely for Thursday night and Friday.

So far this season we have officially had zero inches of snow in St. Cloud. Normally by this time of the year, we average about 2.3 inches of snow. If you remember last year, we already had 7.8 inches of snow by this date.

The total precipitation in St. Cloud for the year to date is at 22.89 inches, which is running 3.79 inches of precipitation below normal, so the moisture would still be welcomed.

National Weather Service

To our north, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks says areas along the Canadian border with North Dakota and Minnesota could see as much as three to four inches of snow.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Duluth says areas to the northwest of the Iron Range have the best chance for more than three inches of snow.

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors