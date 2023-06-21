15U St. Cloud Blue Sox Enjoying a Great June

The St. Cloud Blue Sox 15U youth baseball team has been on a roll in June. The weekend of the 9th thru 11th they were in Fargo at the Liam G Medd Tournament and compiled 4 wins on the way to the championship. The team defeated Bismark, Calgary Alberta Canada, Fargo, then Moorhead in the championship game.

St. Cloud Blue 15U (photo courtesy of Dan Heiser)

The Blue Sox followed that up with 4 more wins last weekend in the Gopher State Mid Summer Classic defeating Armstrong/Cooper and Hopkins in pool play. In bracket play the Blue Sox had a come from behind win against Lake Elmo, and defeated Elk River for the championship. Elk River was previously undefeated in league play.